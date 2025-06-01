Gospel Values and Leadership

Rev. Donna Vande Kieft

The celebration of Easter this year occurred while I was at sea experiencing a wonderful Sea Sabbatical. Spending time with a variety of people from other states, countries, and cultures provided reflection time on history and various leadership successes and failures. The resurrection of Jesus that Christians celebrate at Easter leads to pondering his character and what led up to the cruel crucifixion; namely, people being unhappy with his leadership and teaching. Three others besides Jesus were foremost in my reflections on leadership: President Jimmy Carter, Nelson Mandela, and Pope Francis.

I watched all the memorial tributes and services for President Jimmy Carter before leaving the country in January. As noted by many in honoring President Jimmy Carter’s legacy, he was most effective in his years following his presidency. He and his wife, Rosalyn, were a model couple in living their faith and Gospel values. Their legacy says it all, and what an inspiring celebration of life to witness, including the gathering of current surviving Presidents at the Cathedral in Washington just days prior to the inauguration of our 47th President.

In preparation for visiting Cape Town, South Africa, we had two presenters on the Queen Anne who spoke about their experience and the influence of Nelson Mandela on the history of ending apartheid in South Africa. Mandela’s assistant, Zelda la Grange, a white Afrikaner was hired to be his assistant at age 24 and worked for him 19 years in many roles and as his closest aide. She now shares her life–changing experiences inspired by a powerful statesman and humanitarian of our time through her books, Good Morning, Mr. Mandela and What Nelson Mandela Taught Me and her forthright talks.

Andrew Russell, educator and tourism manager, a white native born in Cape Town, spent a few days with us sharing how he came to regard Mandela as the “greatest leader the world has ever known.” We visited Mandela’s cell in the prison on Robben Island and spent much of that day with Christo Brand, Nelson Mandela’s former prison guard and close friend who took us through the prison and told us about his time as guard and friend to Mandela.

As a global community onboard the Queen Anne, we were aware of the fragility Pope Francis was experiencing up until his death the day after Easter. These four servants—Jesus, Jimmy Carter, Nelson Mandela, and Pope Francis—emulated the leadership qualities shared by Andrew Russell, in his book about Mandela, The Leadership We Need: 1) Honesty and integrity; 2) Simplicity; 3) Humility; 4) Perseverance and commitment; 5) Humanity and readiness to serve others.

In addition, all four shared as priorities in their leadership styles, the Gospel Values of Diversity (all are welcome), Equality (all are worthy), and Inclusion (all are invited). “For God so loved the world that He gave his only son Jesus not to condemn but to save the world.” (The Gospel Message, John 3:16-17).

(Coincidentally this article was submitted the day Pope Leo XIV is chosen.)

Rev. Donna Vande Kieft is an ordained pastor, retired hospice chaplain, volunteer reading tutor, and peacemaker.