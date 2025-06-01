Material Girls and Guys Spring Quilt Challenge

1st Place: Jennifer Coppolo 2nd Place: Janice Johnson 3rd Place: Robin Lauser

Jennifer Coppolo

Robson Ranch Material Girls (RRMG) held a fantastically fun and imaginative Spring Quilting Challenge for its members. The aim was to let the members’ creativity run wild in designing and executing a vibrant wall-hanging quilt, adhering to specific guidelines. The challenge was to create a quilt that measured between 15”x 15” and 22”x 22”. But that’s not all! Each quilt had to feature a basket, a baby animal, a bird, and some batik fabric. All techniques were allowed such as piecing, applique, and embroidery. The result was a delightful array of quilts that showcased the unique talents and playful spirits of the participants.

The vibrant array of quilts exhibited at the Creative Arts Center (CAC) studio captivated the attendees, each piece a testament to the skill and creativity of the members. Light refreshments were served, fostering a warm atmosphere where camaraderie thrived. As members leisurely perused the quilts, they had the opportunity to view and vote for their favorite creations, adding an engaging and interactive element to the event.

The winners of the Spring Quilt Challenge were:

1st Place: Jennifer Coppolo

2nd Place: Janice Johnson

3rd Place: Robin Lauser

The RRMG club members enthusiastically brainstormed new ideas for an upcoming Fall Quilt Challenge, due in October. With the spirit of the Spring Quilt Challenge still fresh in their minds, members are eagerly anticipating the creative and whimsical quilt blocks that will be displayed.

Stay tuned for more quilting adventures and prepare to be dazzled by the incredible talent and imagination of the Robson Ranch Material Girls. Until then, happy quilting!