Anatomy of a Scam: How to Spot and Avoid Deceptive Tactics

R.O.S.E., Resources/Outreach to Safeguard the Elderly

Scams are an unfortunate reality in today’s connected world, and understanding their structure is key to staying safe. That’s why R.O.S.E. documented the “Anatomy of a Scam.” It’s an infographic that outlines the three core stages of most fraudulent schemes: initiating contact, creating a compelling reason to act, and requesting payment—all with a sense of urgency. Let’s break it down and explore how to protect yourself.

Initiating Contact: The First Hook

Scammers cast a wide net to reel in victims, using multiple channels like phone calls, emails, text messages, U.S. mail, or online platforms. That unsolicited call claiming you’ve won a prize? Or an email from a “bank” asking you to verify your account? How about the text saying you owe road tolls? These are classic entry points. The variety of methods reflects their goal: reach as many people as possible, as quickly as possible. To stay safe, be skeptical of unsolicited contact—legitimate organizations rarely contact you out of the blue demanding immediate action.

A Compelling Reason to Act: Getting You Emotionally Involved

Once they’ve got your attention, scammers will prey on your emotions. They will rely on urgency to cloud your judgment and get you to act without thinking. They’ll say things like “Your account will be closed today” or “Claim your reward now or lose it forever.” This tactic exploits our fear of missing out or facing consequences. Pause and breathe. Genuine emergencies from trusted sources give you time to verify.

Requesting Payment: The Final Sting

The endgame is always money. Whether it’s a wire transfer, gift cards, or cryptocurrency, scammers push for quick payments that are difficult to trace. They might pose as a utility company, a relative in distress, or even a government agency. If someone demands payment through unusual methods or threatens you, it’s a red flag. Always double-check through official channels before sending or responding.

Stay Alert

Scam prevention starts with you—and knowledge is your best defense. Verify the contact is correct before you trust the message. Resist pressure and pause before acting. Talk to someone you know, like, and trust before responding to any unusual requests. Scams evolve, but their anatomy remains predictable. Don’t let them catch you off guard.

Follow R.O.S.E. for more information and remember the three core stages of our “Anatomy of a Scam.” Keep it top of mind as a reminder that scammers work every day to steal your hard-earned savings.

R.O.S.E. seeks to create change by educating and providing awareness of financial scams that typically target the older adult population, with a focus on those age 60 and over. For more information and resources, visit roseadvocacy.org, email us at info@roseadvocacy.org, or call us at 602-445-7673.