Happy Birthday, America!

American eagle made by Janet Krummann Vase made by Ella Kubric American flag by Tamara Weaver Totem made by Connie Drew

Tamara Weaver

Possibly only Christmas surpasses the nostalgia associated with celebrating America’s birthday. Americans flock with their families and friends to events including fireworks, parades, barbeques, and baseball games–all to honor our country’s birthday.

The patriotism is not lost on the Robson Ranch Fused Glass Club. The love of country is so easily integrated in fused glass. We invite all Patriots and Canadians to join us. We have room in our studio and our hearts for Canadianism. We love your Maple Leaf as much as you do. It’s easy to join us by contacting Doris Betuel at dorisbetuel@gmail.com.

I’ll end this article with a little joke I think all Robson Ranchers will appreciate. “What did one American flag say to the other?” “Nothing, it just waved.”