Christmas in July with the Stained Glass Club

Linda Millard creating her Santa design Angel ornament by Julie White Snowflake ornament by Julie White Manger scene by Beth Sulek-LaHousse Santa by Beth Sulek-LaHousse

Julie White

Why wait to begin your holiday crafting? Our members are already hard at work creating beautiful stained glass pieces that make perfect gifts or stunning decorations. Yes, you heard that right—it might be scorching outside, but we’re all about getting a head start on tackling those festive projects!

One of the exciting projects currently underway is a festive Santa design, pictured, being created by our talented member Linda Millard.

Linda moved to Robson Ranch in October 2020 from Hidden Valley Lake, Calif., located north of the famed Napa Valley. She made this transition alongside her husband, Rick Millard, who may be a familiar face to those who play golf or spend time at the local course, as he serves as a ranger there. Upon settling in Robson Ranch, Linda joined the Stained Glass Club. With five years invested in this craft, she shares that her favorite aspect of stained glass is the challenge of cutting and shaping pieces to make them fit just right. She also enjoys working with gourds, and she’s an active participant in Lady Lynx golf, where she enjoys not only the sport itself but also the camaraderie that comes with it. She and Rick are proud parents of four children and have nine grandchildren. Before the move to Robson Ranch, Linda dedicated 32 years of her career to retail banking.

If you’re looking to join in on the fun or want to explore a new hobby, we would love to welcome you to the Robson Ranch Stained Glass Club! We invite all newcomers, regardless of skill level, to attend our beginner classes. Just email Sandi Martin at smteaches3@aol.com to sign up!

In our beginner classes, you will learn all the essentials of stained glass work—from cutting and shaping glass to soldering pieces together. You can design your very own creations or try projects based on our extensive collection of patterns.

So, if you find yourself yearning for a creative outlet or simply wish to meet fellow craft enthusiasts, hurry and get in touch with us! Let’s beat the summer heat by embracing the joy of stained glass artistry together at Robson Ranch. Join us, and you might just discover a new passion that brings light and color into your life!