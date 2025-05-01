Ranch Wins Annual Trap Trials!

Vicki Ray

Trap shooters from Robson Ranch took the highest honor at the 15th Robson Trap Trials held March 14 at Tucson Trap & Skeet. Shooters from Robson Communities across Arizona convened for the event, hosted by Quail Creek. As the 2025 winner, Robson Ranch will host the 2026 event.

This unique trap-shooting contest combines the top five individual scores from each community to determine a community score and a winning community. Two of Robson Ranch’s top five shooters, Andy and Paul Gayer, are brothers and are community top shots for the first time.

Robson Ranch’s top five shooters each received a trophy to commemorate their excellent shooting. In addition, Toni Mullarkey took 3rd place in women’s best of field, and Ralph Kenney placed 2nd in men’s.

2025 Community Scores

Robson Ranch, 351

PebbleCreek, 342

SaddleBrooke Ranch, 324

Quail Creek, 314

SaddleBrooke, 172

Sun Lakes, 171

Robson Ranch Top Shooters and Scores

Ralph Keeney, 74

Steve Riegel, 71

Andy Gayer, 69

Paul Gayer, 69

Scott Steffen, 68