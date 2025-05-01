Card Club Luncheon

Vicki Keslin and Barb Mazurek hosted our Hand, Knee & Foot Card Club’s annual Spring Luncheon at Buffalo Wild Wings in March. It included lunch, cookies, and a cute goody bag that we were able to take home. As you can see from the green eyeglasses and most attendees wearing green in the picture, we were also celebrating St. Patrick’s Day!
