Ladies Finish Season with Net Points League Win!

Diane Penner, EVTP Robson Ranch Captain

Robson Ranch Ladies Travel Team competed in their final East Valley Team Play (EVTP) match on April 7 at Ken McDonald in Tempe with a beautiful day for golf. We had some tough matches against Oakwood who had lower handicaps than us, but we had consistent contributions across the board from all four of our teams. Oakwood beat us 45.0 to 27.0 points for Gross, and they squeezed by with 39.0 Net points to our 33.0. We had a combined 60.0 points (gross and net) to Oakwood’s 84.0 points.

Mary Nielsen and Diane Penner were the big winners today, splitting $8 from the teammates for bringing in the most team points with 18.5 of our 60.0 Total Points. They nudged out Mary Pryor and Leslie Fleming, who were close behind with 16.0 points. Joyce Booker and Rhonda McGree brought in 13.0 total points while Pam Costner and Sally Fullington contributed with 12.5 points. Again, it was a great “team” effort getting points across the board.

East Valley Team Play Season Ending Awards were given out after our team play. No team can win more than one award.

Dobson Ranch took home 1st place in the League for Gross Points with 390.5 Points. We finished in 3rd place with 285.0 Gross Points.

Robson Ranch took home 1st place in the League for Net Points with 296.5 Points. We tied with Papago, so they used our head-to-head matchup results to determine the winner. We played Papago back in January at San Marcos. We beat them by 10.0 gross points and 1.0 net point. This gave us the 1st place win in the Net division. This was the first time we have ever placed within the league, and we came home with a 1st place win for the season.

Dobson Ranch had the most combined gross and net points with 673.5 points; however, they took first in the Gross Points; therefore, Oakwood took home 1st place in the League for the Combined Gross and Net Points with 608.0 Points. Robson finished second behind Oakwood with 581.5 combined gross and net points.

We had 24 ladies sign up for our Travel Team this year. Seventeen ladies participated in the eight matches this season. Thank you to all the ladies who played and contributed points for the season. It was a huge team effort! I want to thank all 17 ladies who participated in one or more of the eight events: Joyce Booker, Candy Burtis, Pam Costner, Sue Duncan, Leslie Fleming, Sally Fullington, Joann Gitmed, Dema Harris, Lanette Inman, Bobbie Johnson, Rhonda McGree, Mary Nielsen, Diane Penner, Mary Pryor, Becky Sheffler, Jane Snyder, Susan Worner.

Thank you for your participation and contribution towards gross and net points. It was a team effort for the win.

I want to thank Candy Burtis who served as my co-captain this year. Candy will continue to explore other Match-Play opportunities within our surrounding area. It was an awesome season! It was a great way to finish our run with the East Valley by winning the Net division. Thank you, Travel Team members!