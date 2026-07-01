Play Your Best Pool: Understanding Expectations When Improving Your Game

Johnny Henson, Professor Pool

Let me offer a piece of advice that can save you a lot of frustration and help you stay motivated on your journey to improvement. Anytime you take a lesson or begin working on a new skill, real improvement rarely happens immediately. In fact, it’s very common for your performance to take a temporary step backward before it starts moving forward.

At first, this can feel discouraging. You invest time, effort, and money into learning something new, and instead of seeing instant results, your game may feel awkward or inconsistent. Shots you once made comfortably might suddenly feel unfamiliar. This isn’t a sign that the lesson didn’t work. It’s actually a sign that it is working.

The reason for this temporary dip is simple. When you learn something new, your brain shifts from automatic execution to conscious control. Instead of relying on habits you’ve built over time, you’re now actively thinking through each step. You are focusing on your grip, your stance, your stroke, or your alignment. This increased awareness slows you down and can interfere with your natural rhythm.

In this stage, your conscious mind is doing most of the work. It’s carefully guiding each movement, which can make your performance feel less fluid. But this phase is necessary. It’s how your brain begins to rewire old habits and replace them with better ones.

As you continue to practice, something important begins to happen. The new skill starts to move from your conscious mind into your subconscious. This is where real progress takes place. Movements become more natural, your confidence returns, and your consistency improves. What once felt forced now feels automatic.

This transition doesn’t happen overnight. It takes repetition, patience, and trust in the process. That’s why it’s important not to judge your progress based on a single lesson or even a few practice sessions. Improvement in any skill, especially one as precise as billiards, is a gradual process. Don’t look for or expect a quick fix.

So don’t get discouraged if you don’t see your skill level jump two steps ahead after a single two hour lesson. That expectation sets you up for disappointment. Instead, focus on consistent practice and applying what you’ve learned. Celebrate small improvements along the way, even if they’re not immediately obvious.

Be patient with yourself. Trust that the work you are putting in is building a stronger foundation. If you stay committed and continue practicing the right techniques, your breakthrough will come.

Progress is not always visible right away, but it is always happening beneath the surface.

Feel free to contact me or my partner and fellow PBIA and ACS instructor, Steve Farmer, for more information about our classes and mentorship programs. Email us at shootyourbestpool@gmail.com or call 623-377-0042. Visit our website at BilliardUniversity.com.