Fine Arts Guild’s New Approach to Summer Painting

Terry Helmstetter

This summer the Fine Arts Guild is putting a new twist on their painting themes. One week each month we will do an intense study on one topic of interest. The first in this series concentrated on water: an ocean scene, a river scene, and a lake scene and how to make each look real. This approach gives the attendees a chance to practice and improve in a specific area. Don Helmstetter leads the workshop. This month was water. Next month will be different rock formations from cliffs to stones in a creek-bed and techniques on how to create them.