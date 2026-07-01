It’s Christmas in July at the Material Girls Studio

Sharon White

Look around—there’s holiday fabric everywhere! The Fabric Committee is hosting a Christmas in July project with holiday themed pillowcase kits to sew up for kids to enjoy during the winter holidays. Members will make a pillowcase using the “burrito” method. A lucky child will get a cute pillowcase and the pattern is given to the quilter who then can make more for herself or for gifts. Win/win! The Fabric Committee has also filled a container with holiday themed project kits. Watch for these placemats, tablerunners, mug rugs, potholders, microwave bowl cozies, and many other fun items at the November Craft Fair.

Come join us in the studio on Mondays from 1 to 4 p.m., and Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. There’s something for every sewing or quilting enthusiast.