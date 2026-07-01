Heat, Fireworks, and Other Questionable Decisions

July in Arizona is a special time of year.

The pavement shimmers. The steering wheel becomes a branding iron. The mailbox feels like a pizza oven. And somewhere in Robson Ranch, a group of cigar lovers looks outside at the blazing desert and says, “Perfect weather to light something on fire.”

That can only mean one thing.

The Robson Ranch Cigar Meetup is back.

On Wednesday, July 29, at 6:30 p.m., the Robson Ranch Cigar Meetup will gather once again for an evening of cigars, conversation, cold beverages, suspicious laughter, and the kind of stories that somehow become less accurate and more entertaining at the exact same time.

July’s theme is heat and fireworks, which feels appropriate since the evening will feature plenty of both. The fireworks may be mostly verbal, the heat will be completely unavoidable, and the cigars will provide just enough smoke to make the whole thing feel official.

Leading the charge, as always, are Mike and David, the self-appointed and largely unopposed Cigar Kings of Robson Ranch.

These two brave men have accepted the heavy burden of organizing a monthly event that requires cigars, beverages, laughter, and just enough structure to keep everyone from wandering into the wrong backyard.

Their duties include selecting the theme, reminding everyone about the prize drawing, making sure the C-List knows where to go, and occasionally pretending they are in control.

This is not easy work.

It requires leadership, patience, and the ability to manage AJ, whose greatest contribution to the meetup remains providing a living example of why committees should have attendance limits.

In fact, AJ has become so proficient at offering unsolicited advice that several members now intentionally tell him the wrong plan just to enjoy watching him improve it.

The meetup will include the always-popular prize drawing, featuring cigar accessories, useful gadgets, and assorted items that will make winners say, “I have no idea what this does, but I’m keeping it.”

Of course, every great July celebration includes fireworks.

The Robson Ranch Cigar Meetup is no different.

While actual fireworks are generally discouraged, verbal fireworks are almost guaranteed. Before the evening is over, someone will claim to have shot their age in golf, someone will insist they once smoked a cigar so good it changed their life, and someone will tell a story that begins with, “Now this is absolutely true…” which is how everyone knows it won’t be.

As always, the exact location is reserved for members of the C-List, the official email list of the Robson Ranch Cigar Meetup.

The C-List is not a secret society.

It is much less organized than that.

There are no dues, no robes, no initiation ceremonies, and despite several questionable suggestions, no official Cigar Meetup parade float.

To join the C-List and receive meetup details, visit:

www.CigarMeetup.us

Once on the list, members receive the monthly meetup announcement, the secret location, event details, and occasional written evidence that Mike and David should probably not be left unsupervised with a keyboard.

The July 29 gathering promises everything Robson Ranch cigar fans have come to expect: good cigars, cold drinks, great neighbors, ridiculous stories, and enough smoke in the air to make people wonder whether it’s a cigar meetup or a very slow backyard magic trick.

As the Arizona sun finally begins to surrender for the evening, members will gather to celebrate summer the only way they know how: sitting outside, enjoying fine cigars, solving none of the world’s problems, and creating several new ones.

So mark your calendar for Wednesday, July 29 at 6:30 p.m.

* Bring a cigar.

* Bring a beverage.

* Bring a friend.

* Bring a sense of humor.

And bring the understanding that July in Arizona is not so much a season as it is a dare.

The Robson Ranch Cigar Meetup is where strangers become friends, friends become legends, and every cigar comes with a story.

Mike & David, Cigar Kings, Keepers of the Flame, and Founding Members of the Highly Respected Department of Ash & Entertainment

To join the C-List and receive monthly meetup announcements, visit:

www.CigarMeetup.us

Where smoke and spirits meet.