Pickleball Club Serves Up a Smash at the Christmas Celebration

Joe Murauskis

The Robson Ranch Pickleball Club got into the holiday spirit with an epic Christmas pickleball party that proved you don’t need to be a pro to have a blast. Held at the club’s courts, the event was a festive mix of friendly competition, questionable fashion choices (holiday sweaters, anyone?), and enough holiday cheer to power a small North Pole workshop.

The morning kicked off with more energy than a holiday shopping spree. Enthusiastic cheers and supportive claps echoed across the courts as players—ranging from seasoned pickleball pros to those who thought they knew what they were doing—battled it out in a series of fast-paced games. No one missed a shot … except when they did.

But it wasn’t all about the game. In true Robson Ranch style, the event was as much about camaraderie as it was about competition. Between matches, laughter and lighthearted banter owed freely as players swapped pickleball tips (or simply pretended they knew what they were talking about). The sense of community was so strong, you could almost smell the friendship—and the leftover hot dog fumes from lunch.

More than 100 players and their families turned out for the event, proving once again that pickleball is the ultimate holiday tradition. Everyone brought their A-game … and their favorite snacks. The food? Let’s just say nobody left hungry, unless they somehow managed to avoid the mountain of treats that seemed to multiply as the day went on.

And because no holiday event is complete without a few surprises, prizes were generously provided by The Grill, the Golf Club, the Sports Center, and Buffalo Wild Wings. It was like Christmas morning, but with more pickleball paddles and fewer socks.

The “Christmas on the Courts 2024” event was a smashing success, leaving everyone in high spirits and eager to do it all over again next year—maybe with less embarrassing dance moves during the breaks.