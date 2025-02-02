.

February 2025, Clubs & Classes

Robson Ranch Ceramics and Pottery Club

When you think of ceramics or pottery, you probably think of the wheel (remember Demi Moore in “Ghost”?). We have those wheels at the Creative Arts Center, but folks who came to our January Open House learned that we do more than that.

Most of us start with a brick of clay and flatten it in a really big roller. Then we start creating from the half-inch slab. Yes, we make bowls, platters, and spoon rests. But we also make pumpkins, piggy banks, and even shoes! There is no end to the possibilities of what you can create with clay. No prior experience is necessary. We cater to newbies. Why not give it a try?