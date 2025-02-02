The Official News at Robson Ranch Resort Community, Arizona
Nevitt and Penner Win Fourth in State Medallion Tournament
Jane Everett
On Jan. 12, Christine Nevitt and Dianne Penner took 4th place, in the 4th flight, in the Arizona State Medallion Tournament. There were two teams tied at 155 and they were tied at 159 (lost in the scorecard playoff). The tournament was played at Oakwood Country Club-Lakes/Palms courses at 5088 yards. Congratulations to Christine and Diane for playing in the tournament and representing the Robson Ranch Ladies 18-hole league.