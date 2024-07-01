Paper Crafters Club Members Having Fun

Mike and Mary Ann Sandoval The Girls Next Door

Kathy Meyers

We do more than make cards or work on scrapbooks. We go out and have fun! On May 21, several of us met at the Grill to listen to The Girls Next Door band, do a little dancing, talk, and laugh with friends. Two members of the band are members of the Paper Crafters Club, Amy Petersen and Connie Drew. It was great to see them in action with the band. One of our other members and her husband (Mary Ann and Mike Sandoval) enjoyed dancing.

If this looks like fun to you and would like to join us, come to the Creative Arts Center on Mondays from 9 a.m to 1 p.m. or Thursday afternoons from noon to 4 p.m. We have an annual membership cost of just $20.