Needle Crafters Making Gifts and More

Diana Oleson

Rachel Robson finished this baby blanket for a shower gift. She used a pattern and then made some changes as she worked on it. It turned out quite lovely. The mother–to–be picked out the color, purple, so that her baby could use it as he or she grows up. The close-up picture shows the lovely pattern of the blanket. Rachel joined the Needle Crafters in 2018 to get a refresher course on knitting and she has taken it from there with knitting a pair of slippers to several afghans.

Needle Crafters meet every Thursday at the Creative Arts Center, studio IV, from 9 a.m. to noon. We have a wonderful, fun group, so come join us!