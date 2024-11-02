From the Fitness Corner

Lois Moncel, Director of Fitness & Wellness

Have you started strength training yet? Were you involved in strength training before and have just gotten away from it? If you have taken a long hiatus from strength training then I encourage you to reconsider your daily priorities. The American Council on Exercise explains that strength training has long been touted for its muscle- and bone-building benefits, but a growing body of research suggests that enhanced brain health should be added to that list. In fact, skeletal muscle is now often referred to as the “organ of longevity.”

The amount of evidence linking strength training to brain benefits is growing rapidly, studies are now showing us how strength training can be used to enhance brain function and health, both in the short-term and throughout the aging process, and in individuals with and without brain disease.

As stated in an article by American Council on Exercise:

* A three-year study of more than 8,000 women ages 65 to 86 revealed that a loss of muscle mass with aging may increase the risk of cognitive decline.

* Over a 12-month study, women ages 65 to 75 years performed strength-training exercises once or twice per week. Those who trained twice per week showed improvements in both executive function and response inhibition processes, which is a measure of willpower, suggesting that consistency is a crucial element in maintaining cognitive function.

* A study out of Finland examined the link between upper, lower, and total-body strength and cognition among aging men and women and concluded that muscle strength is associated with better cognition.

There are many reasons that people shy away from strength training:

* Many feel that they are getting enough exercise from doing just cardio exercise like walking, dancing, or cycling.

* Maybe one has health concerns like a heart condition, lung disorder, or back or knee pain that make exercise difficult.

* Or remember that saying …”Been there, done that.”

I encourage you to reconsider your current exercise routine and add strength training to your workout. The Robson Ranch Elevate Movement Studios offers classes such as Core Stretch & More, Circuit, and Yoga. Do you have questions or would you like information about the Robson classes? Contact Lois Moncel at [email protected].