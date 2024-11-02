RC Club 2024 Summer Season Championship Results

Bob Kehoe

The 2024 summer racing season ended for the Robson Ranch Radio Control (RC) Club in late September. It proved to be another big success, despite the never-ending heat coupled with the fact many of our members head north for the season. Those who remain at the Ranch continue to have just as fierce competition, camaraderie, and fun as witnessed during the winter season.

Much of the credit for this success goes to Race Director Darrin Ziegler. He and his small band of assistants kept everything running smoothly, including our computerized timing and scoring system and dirt track surfaces.

We had a total of 42 individual racers. Broken down by Divisions, 36 individuals competed in the Open; 27 in 4-Wheel Drive; 9 in Master; 15 in Advanced; 11 in Intermediate, and 7 in Novice.

In total for the season, we held approximately 380 2-Wheel Drive races, 180 Open races, and 150 4-Wheel Drive contests.

The club’s winter racing season will begin on Nov. 5 at 9 a.m. As last winter proved, it is expected that at least 35 or more racers will compete each Tuesday and Thursday. New members and spectators are always welcome, and our facilities are located right here at Robson Ranch.

For additional information, visit the club website at sites.google.com/view/rrrc.

2024 Summer Season Championship (by Division)

Novice

First: Mark Wopinski, Second: Karl Tausher, Third: Brian Davis

Intermediate

First: David Sartorelli, Second: Kory Kirschman, Third: Tony Melito

Advanced

First: Brian Pinter, Second: John Downs, Third: Tom Rosen

Master

First: Darrin Ziegler, Second: Bill Engler, Third: John Wray

Four-Wheel Drive

First: Bill Engler, Second: Brian Pinter, Third: Tom Rosen

Open

First: Brian Pinter, Second: John Wray, Third: John Downs