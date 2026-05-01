Native American Flute Practice Alive and Well

Doris Betuel

The haunting notes of the Native American flute stirs a person’s soul and invokes a feeling of peace and calm. Rosalyn Vier has been our leader in teaching the community residents to play the Native American flute. This year, she could not join us, but a few interested residents started an informal flute circle. This group continued to practice informally every Friday. Initially, only to practice songs. Most recently, detailed instructions were provided by one of the group’s more senior members, Norma Sower. Last year, Rosalyn provided some accompanying music from her flute at the annual library sale of used books. This year, we were fortunate to have Chris Cygan and Norma provide a beautiful duet of flute music to accompany the March 18 library sale. Thank you to Chris and Norma for their contribution.

In late March, we were fortunate to have Rosalyn visit our circle. The flute circle played a medley of songs that had been practiced in previous sessions. She reviewed our progress and offered up some encouraging words of wisdom. She serenaded us with some wonderful songs, as well as some beautifully improvised heart songs. A heart song comes straight from a person’s soul, reflecting their mood and feelings. There is no sheet music, rather a collection of notes and patterns that are created on the spot from a person’s heart.

The Native American Flute Circle at Robson Ranch meets every Friday at 1:15 p.m. in the Picacho Room at the Desert Sky Center. Everyone is invited to join us! Come to listen or participate. For further information, please email Doris Betuel at dorisbetuel@gmail.com.