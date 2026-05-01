Getting Creative with Gourds!

Sandi Martin holding her wind chimes that were used in the class demo Pumpkin thunder gourd created by Lauren Vodrazka

Doris Betuel

Dried gourds can be sewing baskets, bowls, birdhouses, and more. The Robson Ranch Gourd Club recently had a class on how to transform a gourd into a “thunder gourd” or into a wind chime. The two sounds could not be more different. A wind chime will make a beautiful tinkling of notes when the wind blows through it, while the thunder gourd will make a rumbling sound akin to thunder when you shake it. Check out some of the thunder gourds and wind chimes created by our members—stop by studio 3 at the Creative Arts Center on Sunday, Monday, or Thursday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. or Tuesday from 1 to 4 p.m. to check out the amazing gourd art on display. Would you like to make one of these unique gourd creations? Please email Doris Betuel at dorisbetuel@gmail.com if you would like more information or to sign up for an orientation class.