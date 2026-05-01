Getting Creative with Gourds!

Doris Betuel
Dried gourds can be sewing baskets, bowls, birdhouses, and more. The Robson Ranch Gourd Club recently had a class on how to transform a gourd into a “thunder gourd” or into a wind chime. The two sounds could not be more different. A wind chime will make a beautiful tinkling of notes when the wind blows through it, while the thunder gourd will make a rumbling sound akin to thunder when you shake it. Check out some of the thunder gourds and wind chimes created by our members—stop by studio 3 at the Creative Arts Center on Sunday, Monday, or Thursday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. or Tuesday from 1 to 4 p.m. to check out the amazing gourd art on display. Would you like to make one of these unique gourd creations? Please email Doris Betuel at dorisbetuel@gmail.com if you would like more information or to sign up for an orientation class.