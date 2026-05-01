Singers to Celebrate in D.C.

Vera Cannella, Robson Ranch Singers Tour Coordinator

A contingent of the Robson Ranch Singers departs for Washington, D.C., on May 21 to participate in choral performances at the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts for the National Memorial Day Choral Festival, and the Memorial Day Parade. It’s all part of celebrations marking the 250th anniversary of America’s independence!

The singers, under the musical direction of Beth Forbes, wasted no time after their two Spring Concerts at Robson Ranch in getting right to practicing for the May Choral Festival. Approximately 15 Robson singers will be making the trip along with additional family members and friends.

The singers will be well rehearsed when they arrive in Washington. DC. The Festival Director is Dr. Craig Jessop, former Director of the Mormon Tabernacle Choir. The event features a 300-voice chorus along with the Capitol Wind Symphony. The Robson Ranch singers are privileged to join singers from across the USA to commend our veterans and fallen heroes from the American Revolution to present day. It is a distinct honor to be a part of the Memorial Day Choral Festival and Parade.

The performance honors military heroes through traditional patriotic songs, with 13 familiar musical pieces in an afternoon performance on Sunday, May 24 at the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts. The entire choral group will then have the honor of opening the Memorial Day Parade on Monday, May 25 on famous Constitution Avenue.

They will sing a spectacular rendition of “The Battle Hymn of the Republic” to begin the patriotic parade that is held each year to honor all fallen soldiers from every military branch.

Memorial Day was originally called Decoration Day, a day set aside to decorate the graves of fallen soldiers. It was changed to Memorial Day in 1971 and became a national holiday that is celebrated on the last Monday in the month of May.

This year is an especially important remembrance as the nation is recognizing the United States Semiquincentennial, celebrating the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence on July 4, 1776. Plans are underway for many nationwide events in other historical cities like Philadelphia, Boston, and New York leading up to July 4th.

The Robson Ranch Singers are excited to not only be singing but to also visit many historic monuments and museums that fill our nation’s Capitol. Included in the tour will be visits to Smithsonian museums, the National Archives, the Lincoln and Jefferson Memorials, the Vietnam War Memorial, Washington Monument, and Arlington National Cemetery.

Watch for the televised Memorial Day Parade—and a glimpse of the Robson Ranch Singers—on Memorial Day, Monday, May 25, at 1 p.m. EST. It will be televised to over 100 million homes across the country on major networks including ABC, CBS, NBC, and Fox, as well as the Armed Forces Network.