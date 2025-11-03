Material Girls 2025 Raffle Quilt

Jen Coppolo

The Robson Ranch (RR) Material Girls have yet another showcase quilt to raffle off in 2025. This beautiful, intricate, skillfully-crafted, showcase quilt is a generous 80” x 80” in beautiful shades of greens and blues. It was created by RR Material Girls master quilters and is valued at $2,225.

The quilters put in many hours to cut fabric pieces to the sizes needed to create the patterned quilt top; they then stitched all those fabric pieces together and added a border. The pieced top was then layered with batting and a fabric backing, and the layers were quilted together. The last step was to construct a fabric binding, and hand sew it all around the edges of the quilt to finish it off.

The quilt will be raffled off at the November 2025 Craft Fair on Nov. 15. Fundraiser proceeds go toward the making of comfort quilts for RR residents who have a life-threatening disease, have had a severe accident, or have lost a spouse/partner, and local charities.

Tickets may be purchased at the Quilt Studio in the Creative Arts Center and at the November Craft Fair.