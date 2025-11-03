Sierra Sound Is Back for Another Season!

Robson Ranch residents Ken Muhlbeier and Kim Gibbs of Sierra Sound

Now that the snowbirds are returning, Robson Ranch residents Kim Gibbs and Ken Muhlbeier are excited to be providing musical entertainment for you once again this year. This will be their 10th year performing together. The vocal/guitar duo plays a wide array of rock and country cover songs that will have you up on your feet dancing or relaxing in your seat singing along. They feature songs by artists such as The Eagles, Fleetwood Mac, Seals & Crofts, Linda Ronstadt, Patsy Cline, Bonnie Raitt, Pat Benatar, The Doobie Brothers, Keith Urban, Bryan Adams, Joan Jett, The Judds, The Beach Boys, Franki Valli, and many others. They will be performing in the Tack Room/Grill at Robson Ranch as well as on the Hermosa Patio and many other venues in the surrounding area. This year they are excited to be providing the entertainment for your New Year’s Eve Dance in the Hermosa Ballroom at Robson Ranch! This will be a ’70s/’80s themed event so get your go-go boots and disco outfits ready! The party will be held from 7 to 10 p.m. Watch the Mid-Week Scoop for more details.

If you would like to book them for a private event, birthday, anniversary, block party, or backyard party, please email ronkimgibbs@gmail.com or call Kim Gibbs at 814-449-0626 for rates and more information. You can follow them on facebook at sierrasoundeloyaz. Schedules will be posted and updated regularly.

Here are a few of the upcoming dates through the end of the year:

Oct. 31: Halloween Party/Dance at Quail Run RV Resort, 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. All are invited! Tickets sold at the door.

Nov. 4: Robson Ranch Tack Room/Grill, 4 to 7 p.m.

Nov. 21: Hermosa Ballroom Party On The Patio, 3 to 5 p.m.

Nov. 22: Sundance RV Resort Dance, 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. All are invited! Tickets sold at the door.

Dec. 5: Palm Creek Bistro/Patio, 4 to 7 p.m. Open to the public.

Dec. 19: Fiesta Grande RV Resort Dance 6 to 9 p.m. All are welcome! Tickets sold at the door or in advance at the resort.

Dec. 31: New Year’s Eve Party/Dance, Hermosa Ballroom, 7 to 10 p.m.