Join Us for the Robson Ranch Turkey Trot!

Residents, family members, and friends of residents can participate! Join us the morning of Thanksgiving, Thursday, Nov. 27, at 9 a.m. Registration is now open! The event is FREE! Turkey attire is encouraged, and there will be a costume contest at 8:30 a.m.

Registration assistance is available in the Sports Club lobby on Thursday, Nov. 13, from 1 to 3 p.m.

Turkey Trot Distance Menu

Turkey Trot—1.4 Miles/2.3K

Turkey & Dressing—2.9 Miles/4.7K

Turkey, Dressing & Pumpkin Pie—3.6 Miles/5.8K

Coffee, hot chocolate, and donuts at the Finish Line!

Wheelchairs, hand cycles, and other mobility assistance devices are encouraged.

Sorry, no pets allowed.