It was an extravaganza of an evening in the Hermosa Ballroom on Jan. 21. Our community came together for MasterMind! Robson’s Got Talent. It was quite a show. Robson Ranch residents owned all of it—performing, managing the stage, awarding door prizes, judging acts, emceeing, rehearsing, costuming, operating sound systems, greeting people at the door, and the like. There were 300 or more seated attendees and about 50 people who enjoyed the show in standing-room-only fashion. The entry line extended into the parking lot outside the venue. Sadly, dozens of people were turned away at the door because of the ballroom capacity.

There were eight acts that included singers, dancers, comedians, and instrumentalists. And, just like the television show, contestants were critiqued by a panel of judges. Eventually, the champion was crowned as a result of audience applause. It is a pleasure to announce that Chet Kwiat won the event with powerful and moving songs. He was among the finalists that included Pete and Rich Marks, and Dennis Wiedmeier.

The crowd was incredible. Really incredible. You could feel the vibe of support and enthusiasm that they provided each contestant. There was lots of clapping, smiling, shout-outs, and standing ovations. It was particularly nice to raise $2,000 for the Pinal-Gila Council for Senior Citizens, with an emphasis on helping those with Alzheimer’s disease. Thank you to all those who gave so generously.