March at the Ranch

Unicorn by Cheryl Heuvelman Snowmen by Terri TerLouw and Jennifer Trudeau Giraffe by Cheryl Heuvelman Planter birds by Lynda Franklin

Tamara Weaver

March is a wonderful month in Arizona, with reported average daytime temps ranging between the mid 70s and low 80s. Who wouldn’t be up for a round of golf, a hike up a mountain, a game of pickleball, a nice bicycle ride about town? No one could blame you for wanting to be outdoors, exercising and soaking up the beautiful Arizona sunshine.

If you find yourself wanting to catapult your experience here at Robson Ranch even further, consider coming inside for a bit. The fused glass club invites you to join us to learn how to create beautiful glass art.

It’s easy to get started by simply contacting Doris Betuel at [email protected]. Doris will get you signed up for the beginner’s class and where you go from there is limitless. There are continued classes throughout the year to increase your skill level and learn new techniques. In the meantime, enjoy some of our artists’ work.