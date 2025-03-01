Introducing the 2025 Officers of the Robson Ranch Stained Glass Club

Beth Sulek-LaHousse, President Sandra Martin, Vice President Scott Kincaid, Treasurer Susan Rehe, Secretary

Julie White

Beth Sulek-LaHousse—President. Beth has been a member of the Stained Glass club for six years and is taking over as president this year. Originally from Michigan, Beth moved to Maricopa, Ariz., in 2016. She first learned to do stained glass at the club in Province when she acquired stained glass tools and supplies from her sister. She and her husband Will moved to Robson Ranch in 2018 when they built their home and she has been a member of the Robson Ranch Stained Glass Club ever since. The hummingbirds and flowers in the photo are a stained glass picture that can be viewed on her front porch and one she is especially proud to have made.

Sandra Martin—Vice President. Sandi has been a member of the Stained Glass Club for four years and is continuing in her position as vice president. Born and raised in Tucson, Ariz., Sandi married twice and has a total of five children. Her education includes a B.A., master’s plus 77 credits, and she taught elementary school for 26 years. Sandi retired in 2010 to become a caregiver for her husband after he suffered a severe stroke. After becoming a widow, she moved to Robson Ranch in October of 2020. In addition to being an active member of the Stained Glass Club she also is in the Gourd Club. She enjoys going to see the latest movies and her many other activities include Bunco, Mexican Train, Hand and Foot, and Bingo. During the summer, she likes to do the “Robson Ranch Float” at the pool, saying that it is a great place to meet and talk to other residents.

Scott Kincaid—Treasurer. Scott has been a member of the Stained Glass Club for three-and-a-half years. This is his first year as treasurer. Scott is married with three sons. An avid Dodger fan, his background includes a Navy career, civil service, and a contractor. He is also a line dance enthusiast. Originally from Jersey, Scott and his family have lived in multiple places. The last was Virginia and after that they RV’ed for three-and-a-half years before finding Robson Ranch. Scott is pictured with two of his works of stained glass art.

Susan Rehe—Secretary. Sue has been a member of the Stained Glass Club for almost six years and is continuing on in her second year as secretary. Sue lived in Minnesota all her life until moving to Arizona in 2020 during COVID. She and her husband have a daughter. After graduating from MSU, she moved to Houston, Texas, for an internship. She spent her career as a medical technologist in a hospital lab, serving as supervisor of several departments over the years. She enjoys traveling, all kinds of activities, and learning new things. She says she is thrilled that there are so many activities to get involved with here at Robson Ranch.

We very much appreciate Beth, Sandi, Scott, and Sue for stepping up to run our club. Without people like them, we wouldn’t be able to offer this wonderful opportunity to learn the skills of stained glass.

If you would like to join us in the fun, we have new member classes available. The annual fee for the club is only $20—what a bargain! Contact Sandra Martin to sign up for a beginner class at [email protected].

Our studio hours are Tuesdays and Thursdays 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturdays and Sundays 1 to 4 p.m.