Ladies Social Club February Luncheon

Bonnie Carnagey

The Robson Ranch Arizona Ladies Social Club’s (RRALSC) luncheon was held on Feb. 3 in the Hermosa Ballroom at the Ranch.

The Robson Ranch Ladies Social Club was pleased to introduce the guest speaker, Jacqueline Cruz. She serves as the Chief Development Officer at House of Refuge, which is a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting families facing homelessness. The members of the RRALSC donated new clothing to support the House of Refuge.

We were also entertained by Timeless featuring Nora Shelton and Trish Ambrose, playing the keyboard and singing.

If you are interested in learning more about your community and other topics of interest, fundraising for worthwhile causes, and enjoying a wonderful lunch and meeting fellow Robson Ranch residents, please join us at the Robson Ranch Arizona Ladies Social Club luncheons that are held on the first Monday of the month at 11:15 a.m. in the Robson Ranch Hermosa Ballroom. The next meeting will be held on Monday, March 3. We will be starting a new system for making reservations for the March meeting.

Reservations will be made through the Robson Ranch website as an event. Members must make the reservations only on the website. No money will be collected at the door. Members will be charged for the luncheon to their HOA account. We are very excited about being able to use this system.

At the March meeting we will be celebrating St. Patrick’s Day.