Love Is in the Air

Cynthia Melito, President of the Stained Glass Club

Members of the Stained Glass Club will be spreading love in Studio V as they create this stained glass panel for Valentine’s Day. I will be teaching my technique for creating a decorative wire overlay, which will be soldered to the heart panel. This glass panel will then be placed in a wood base light, which displays a new panel each month. If you are interested in learning the art of stained glass, send an email to [email protected] for information on our beginner’s class.