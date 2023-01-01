Dancing in 2023—January 11, Don’t Miss It!

Mary Jo Albrecht

Join the Robson Ranch Dance Club (RRDC), once again, for an evening of entertainment. The Robson Musicians will be back at the Hermosa!

The November concert by the Robson Musicians had a great turnout. Both dancers and nondancers were very impressed by the quality of music performed and professionalism of the Robson Musicians. And let’s not forget their vocalist, Pete. The 10-piece orchestra and vocalist offer Robson Ranch residents another style of music—big band—and a fun evening for all.

Doors and bar open at 6 p.m., and the orchestra will start at 6:30 p.m. Admission is $10 for nonmembers and $5 for members. Start the season with us; $20 memberships are available at the door.

Here’s a little information about the dance club since we are starting our new year. The club is growing, and new members can join the RRDC throughout the year. The dance club board and members help find the entertainment. The monthly dances are planned and decorated by a small group of creative members: Laura Marvin, Michelle Arensman, Julie White, Bonnie Carnegy, and Mary Jo Albrecht. Christa Quackenbush offers a short beginner dance lesson at some of the dances. Consider joining and getting involved in the dance club!

Save the date for future dances: Feb.2, March 8, and April 5.

The RRDC is for social dancers of all levels and styles. Our goal is to bring dancing opportunities to Robson Ranch, with monthly dance events from November until April sponsored by Robson Ranch Dance Club. Dance, featuring live and DJ entertainment, in the Hermosa Ballroom, right here at Robson Ranch!

For more information, contact Mary Jo Albrecht at [email protected] All are welcome to the Robson Ranch Dance Club dances. You can also contact the Line Dance Club for dates of their future dances.

See you on the dance floor!