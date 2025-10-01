Library at the Ranch Launches New Author Series

Ladies and gentlemen, start your engines! In October our Robson Ranch library will be hosting an evening with writer Bob Kehoe, one of the many authors here at the Ranch. If you race cars, collect them, or are a fan of the racetrack, we’re sure you’ll enjoy what he has to say about his writings and his journey as an author. Bob has just published a four-volume series on The Portland Speedway and is embarking on another biography in addition to the several he has already published. He will provide a short presentation on his work and then take questions from the audience.

Bob will be the first author to present in what we hope will be a series we are calling “Chapter and Verse.” With the number of fiction and nonfiction authors crossing many different genres who live here at Robson Ranch, we hope to create a venue where residents can meet the authors and get to know them as well as their work.

Watch for more information! Date, time, and location will come through the Mid-Week Scoop.