Homes for the Holidays: Celebrate the Season!

Bonnie Carnagey

The Robson Ranch Ladies Social Club invites you to celebrate the holiday season in style at the first Homes for the Holidays tour, taking place on Sunday, Nov. 16, from 1 to 4 p.m. This enchanting event opens the doors to three beautifully decorated residences in Robson Ranch, each one showcasing the unique creativity and holiday spirit of its homeowners.

Guests will experience a variety of holiday themes, from elegant and traditional designs to imaginative modern displays, all centered around spectacularly decorated Christmas trees. Every home on the tour offers its own inspiration, reflecting the warmth and joy of the holiday season.

Tickets are $20 and will be available for purchase at the Ladies Social Club luncheon on Monday, Oct. 6. In addition, raffle tickets will be sold for a chance to win beautifully decorated Christmas trees and festive wreaths. During the luncheon, guests may also place orders for holiday favorites from See’s Candies. The candies will be delivered in early November. Reservation for the luncheon may be made through the HOA website.

All net proceeds from the Home for the Holidays tour and the candy sales will be donated to the Social Club’s Community Outreach Program. The net proceeds from the sale of raffle tickets for the Christmas trees and wreaths will be used for the scholarship program. These funds help to support local families and deserving students. This festive tradition not only spreads holiday cheer, but also reflects the generosity and community spirit that make Robson Ranch in Eloy, Ariz., shine throughout the year.