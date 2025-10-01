Dance Party With the Time Bandits October 22

Robson Ranch Dance Club
The Robson Ranch Dance Club invites you to a dance party with the Time Bandits on Oct. 22 in the Hermosa Ballroom. Cost is $5 per person for Robson Ranch Dance Club member and
$10 for nonmembers and guests. Please bring cash or checks made payable to Robson Ranch Dance Club.
Doors and bar open at 6 p.m. and dancing starts at 6:30 p.m.
Our November dance will feature Jerry Duruz playing many classic dance tunes on Nov. 12. It will be at the same location and the same time.
For more information or to be put on our mailing list, contact Mary Jo Albrecht at albrechts@frontiernet.net.
Upcoming Dances
Nov. 12: Jerry Duruz
Dec. 17: Robson Orchestra
Jan. 14, 2026: Jerry Duruz
Sponsored by Robson Ranch Dance Club