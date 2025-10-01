Dance Party With the Time Bandits October 22

Robson Ranch Dance Club

The Robson Ranch Dance Club invites you to a dance party with the Time Bandits on Oct. 22 in the Hermosa Ballroom. Cost is $5 per person for Robson Ranch Dance Club member and

$10 for nonmembers and guests. Please bring cash or checks made payable to Robson Ranch Dance Club.

Doors and bar open at 6 p.m. and dancing starts at 6:30 p.m.

Our November dance will feature Jerry Duruz playing many classic dance tunes on Nov. 12. It will be at the same location and the same time.

For more information or to be put on our mailing list, contact Mary Jo Albrecht at albrechts@frontiernet.net.

Upcoming Dances

Nov. 12: Jerry Duruz

Dec. 17: Robson Orchestra

Jan. 14, 2026: Jerry Duruz

Sponsored by Robson Ranch Dance Club