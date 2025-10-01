Operation Christmas Child 2025

Operation Christmas Child has become a tradition in Robson Ranch. Each year residents buy gifts to pack their own shoeboxes and, also, pack the thousands of boxes at the annual packing party. It is never too soon to begin to organize for this year’s event.

Here are dates to save:

* Boxes will be available on Oct. 26 for individual boxes. Pay attention to the Mid-Week Scoop for locations.

* Fundraiser at the Hideout Steakhouse on Oct. 28. The owner donates a percentage of receipts from breakfast through closing.

* Box building will be on Tuesday, Nov. 18, at 9 a.m. in the Hermosa Ballroom

* The Packing Party will be on Wednesday, Nov. 19, at 9 a.m., also in the ballroom. Last year packing was completed before noon.

If you are new to Robson Ranch these activities are an excellent opportunity to participate with your neighbors to touch the lives of young people in areas of the world that are poor, war ravaged, or affected by adverse weather disasters.

Operation Christmas Child is an outreach of Samaritan Purse and sponsored in Robson Ranch by Rock Springs Church. The children receiving the gifts are also given the opportunity to participate in an evangelical outreach called the Greatest Journey. The congregation of Rock Springs is responsible for the purchasing of the gifts that will fill the boxes at the packing party and absorbing the cost of shipping the gifts—$10/box.

How can residents participate:

* Fill your own box(es).

* Participate in box building.

* Participate in the packing party.

* Participate in the fund raiser at the Hideout

* Donate to Rock Springs Church to help cover the shipping costs (approximately $20,000)

We look forward to your participation.