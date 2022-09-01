Let’s Start Dancing!

Did you know that line dancing classes are held in the Sports Club four days a week? The better news is that all of the classes are free thanks to instructor, CJ; however, you do need to be a member of the Line Dance Club, which is $20 a year. But that also includes free admission to all dance parties held throughout the year and all special holiday dance parties!

Four different levels of classes are taught; but every new dancer to the Line Dance Club will take the first level, Absolute Beginner, where you learn the basic steps of line dancing. Once you have learned those steps, you will move up first to Beginner, followed by Improver, and eventually to Intermediate.

A new Absolute Beginner class will start Wednesday, Sept. 21. Check out all the information on when to register for the class on the website at rrazlinedance.wixsite.com/club. The website also lists the dances each level has learned or is being taught, as well as when classes meet.

Already a member of the Line Dancing Club? Mark your calendar for:

* Line Dance Club Dance Party, Thursday, Sept. 8 in the Hermosa Ballroom from 1 to 4 p.m. with a pizza lunch

* Halloween Dance Party, Sunday, Oct. 30 in the Hermosa Ballroom from 1 to 4 p.m.

No dance experience is needed! It’s a great way to exercise, to socialize, and to have a lot of fun learning new dances to familiar songs.