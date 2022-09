Visit Madaras Gallery Tuesday, Sept. 1 through Friday, Sept. 30 and experience ‘Sunflowers in Bloom.’ Diana Madaras celebrates the vibrant and natural beauty of sunflowers in a way that is beautiful and joyful. During this month-long event, Diana’s colorful sunflower paintings will fill the gallery. Madaras Gallery is located at 3035 N. Swan and open six days a week, Tuesday through Sunday. For more information, call 520-615-3001 or visit www.madaras.com.