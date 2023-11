Pam Mumy

The weather was perfect and the course was amazing—let the season begin! The Robson Ranch Ladies Golf Association (RRLGA) opened the season on Oct. 10. Thirty-one ladies played a Best Net game from the Silver/Plum Tees. Winners in each flight were Candy Burtis, Mary Pryor, Betty Kumbera, Kris Beck, and Patti Baumann. Congratulations, ladies!

Want to be a part of the fun? If you enjoy playing 18 holes of golf, don’t miss out! Contact Sally Fullington at [email protected].