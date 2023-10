It’s time to put on your dancing shoes or boots and enjoy a communitywide dance party at Robson Ranch! The dance is Friday night, Oct. 13, in the Hermosa Ballroom. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. There will be dancing, a DJ, a water station, and a cash bar. Enjoy music by Jerry Duruz, Unchained—a mix of pop, country, and oldies.

The dance is free for Line Dance Club members and just $5 at the door for nonmembers.