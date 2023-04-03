Learn How to Weave Glass

Yes, you can weave glass! The Robson Fused Glass Club offers specialty classes for our members to try different techniques and to create unique effects with glass. You can also create stunning batik designs with powdered glass. How about painting or stamping? It’s not just for paper anymore. The creativity and fun never ends with melting glass!

Once you take the beginners class, you can then move onto making projects, such as bowls, trays, ornaments, yard art, and more. The club also provides specialty classes for our members to make yard art, landscape masterpieces, nightlights, or try their hand at advanced techniques, such as how to weave glass, stamping designs on glass, or how to create unique batik designs. Check out some of these recent creations by our members using these techniques.

How do you get started? First, you take a beginners/orientation class to familiarize yourselves with procedures and materials that you’ll need to create your glass treasures. It is as simple as that! If you are interested in attending a beginner’s class, we offer these classes about once a month. Please email Doris Betuel at [email protected] for further information or to sign up for a class. We would love to share our passion for melting glass with you!