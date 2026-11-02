Ladies Social Club Honors Breast Cancer Survivors and Welcomes Exceptional Healthcare

Left to right: Bonnie Carnagey, secretary; Anna Marie Knorr, Community Relations, Exceptional Healthcare; Peggy Morris, co-chair; Dr. Jon Vasquez, C.M.O., Exceptional Healthcare; Alice Penner, treasurer; Colleen Angle, co-chair Left to right: Teresa Jo Fletcher, Sue Brockhoff, Jane Everett, Pat Glenn, Norma Leslie, Lauri Kittelson, Alice Penner

Bonnie Carnagey

The Robson Ranch Arizona Ladies Social Club welcomed members and guests to its first meeting of the fall season on Oct. 5. In recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the gathering offered an opportunity to learn about healthcare services in the community and honor the courage of breast cancer survivors.

The club was pleased to welcome Dr. Jon Vasquez, Chief Medical Officer of Exceptional Healthcare, Arizona Market, as its guest speaker. Also in attendance was Anna Marie Knorr, Arizona Market Community Relations Director of Exceptional Healthcare.

Dr. Vasquez shared an update on the progress of the new hospital facilities and the services available to the community. His background as an emergency room physician offered members reassurance about the care they can expect when using the new facility. He also discussed breast cancer, ovarian cancer, and fallopian tube cancer.

A particularly moving part of the meeting was the recognition of seven club members who are breast cancer survivors. Each shared a brief account of her personal experience with breast cancer and survivorship. Their stories of strength and courage created an emotional and meaningful experience for everyone in attendance.

Looking Ahead to November

The guest speaker at the November meeting will be Mackenzie Lecter, Eloy City Manager.

Members can also purchase tickets for the Magic of Christmas Home Tour before the meeting begins. The home tour will take place on Sunday, Nov. 15, from 1 to 4 p.m. Tickets are $20, with proceeds benefiting the Ladies Social Club scholarship fund.

The October meeting was a meaningful start to the fall season, bringing members together to learn, share, and support one another.