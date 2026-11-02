Fused Glass Club Member of the Month, Michele McLey

Michele McLey holding her dancing lady project Floral lady garden art by Michele McLey Bowl by Michele McLey

Doris Betuel

Meet Michele McLey, Fused Glass Club member of the month! Michele was born in California, but as an Air Force brat, traveled the world in her youth. Her adventures were as far away as Turkey in the 1970s. Since this was a turbulent time in the Middle East, they could not have any lights on, and worse yet, no TV! For entertainment, they listened to Armed Forces radio in the dark! Eventually her family returned to the United States, first to Alaska, then finally to California. When she was 16, the family moved to San Antonio, Texas, and stayed put for the next few decades. During this time, she met and married her husband, Rick, after a long courtship. They lived happily in Texas for 25 years where she dabbled in sewing and quilting. They were also big animal lovers and at one time, she and Rick had five horses, one pig, three dogs, and two cats. Living in Texas for that length of time, she still considers herself a Bonafide Texan (Yee-Hah!).

After her father retired, he and his wife became snowbirds and wintered in Casa Grande and eventually moved there full time. Michele and Rick wanted to stay close to them and while they never thought they would relocate to a retirement community, they are glad they did! In 2017, Michele and Rick and their two dogs made the move to Robson Ranch. Here, Michele utilizes her exceptional organizational and business skills in helping home owners navigate the complexity of estate sales.

In 2023, she discovered fused glass and not only was it a great way to meet new friends and become involved in a fun and friendly group, it was easy to pick up. Fused glass sparked a creative energy in her that was just waiting to come out. She has created many special and beautiful pieces. Michele is now one of the club’s most accomplished artists and as a studio monitor, provides help to members in designing and constructing projects. We are thankful for her help, positive energy, and overall contribution to the Fused Glass Club’s mission of making beautiful art by melting glass.

If you would like to learn how to create your own special fused glass piece, please email Doris Betuel at dorisbetuel@gmail.com for more information or to sign up for an orientation class.