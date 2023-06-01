Ladies Social Club Awards Scholarships

Bonnie Carnagey

The Robson Ranch Arizona Ladies Social Club luncheon was held on May 8. The group awarded three Santa Cruz High School students $500 scholarships. The students demonstrated outstanding grades and many community extracurricular activities to receive these awards. We would like to sincerely congratulate these outstanding students.

Are you interested in learning more about your community and other topics of interest, fundraising for worthwhile causes, and enjoying a wonderful lunch and meeting fellow Robson Ranch residents? Please join us at the Robson Ranch Arizona Ladies Social Club luncheons, which are held on the second Monday of the month at 11:15 a.m. in the Robson Ranch Grill dining room. The next meeting will be held on Monday, Sept. 11. Everyone is welcome to attend!