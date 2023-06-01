On April 25, the Line Dance Club at Robson Ranch held its spring Community Line Dance Party. DJ Jerry from the Roadrunners played the drums to the music that CJ Azaria provided to him, and about 90 dancers took to the floor in the Hermosa Ballroom for three hours.

Songs were played that allowed for all four levels of dancers to dance to favorite songs and choreographed dances. The instructors, Loralee and CJ, compiled the list of dances so that each level got ample opportunities to hit the dance floor. Favorite dances include “Fireball,” “Uptown Funk,” “Senorita La,” and “Dancing in the Country,” just to name a few.

A very special birthday was also celebrated. Everyone sang “Happy Birthday” to Victoria as her mother, Linda, joined her.

Line dance classes will continue all summer, meeting in the aerobics room at the Sports Club. improver- and intermediate-level classes are held on Tuesdays and Thursdays, and absolute beginner- and beginner-level classes are held on Wednesdays and Fridays.