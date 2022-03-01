Inject Some Fused Glass Magic into Your Yard!

Doris Betuel

Our gardens love decorations! How nice to have one that never needs watering or fades with time in the hot, hot sun. Fused glass accents such as garden stakes or totem poles can be a perfect addition to your landscaping. Our members have made some pretty nice garden stakes from flowers to lady bugs to totem poles. By using basic techniques, you too can make unique, one-of-a-kind additions for your yard.

From beginners to advanced artists, our club will welcome you to the wonderful world of glass magic. Create bowls, plates, pictures, coasters, or garden art. They are awesome to give as gifts or to keep for yourself.

The Robson Ranch Fused Glass Club can help you make these items! Come join us for a beginner class to learn basic techniques. Then you are off and running—you decide what to make. If you need help, there is always someone in the studio to lend a hand.

Contact Doris Betuel at [email protected] if you would like more information or to sign up for a future beginner class.