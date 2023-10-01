Jane Everett: “My idea of ‘home’ for the holidays can be quite different. Home can be where you are at a specific time, not necessarily your birthplace or permanent home. For some, home may be a nursing home, a hospital, or even a war zone. Home can be a memory or a place in time. Not everyone can celebrate with family, and therefore the people you celebrate with become your family. Remember that home is where the heart is. So bring the holiday home and celebrate with those around you.” Dave Anderson: “Thoughts on home for the holidays bring back many great memories shared with grandparents, parents, and children—the special food dishes prepared for the family gathering; the decorations present only for the special occasion; and the comfort of sharing this special time together felt by all whether in games, song, or quiet times. I hope this holiday concert brings back some of these moments to our audience.” Vera Cannella: “As a child, my mom always decorated our home at Christmas time. Holly was hung in all the family rooms and up the banister stairs. Christmas cards found themselves pinned to the walls, and our tree was so beautifully trimmed and topped with tinsel. I have carried on the tradition to “deck the halls” in each home I have lived in since my childhood. I’ve added my own home touches: a North Pole village; holiday dishes and decor; and a tree decorated with ornaments acquired from travels around the world. The old and new traditions allow me to share peace, joy, and love in my home. I love being ‘Home for the Holidays!’” Michele Conrad: “Home for the Holidays” was special—time with my grandparents for dinners and sleepovers; the joy of fresh snow adding to the touch of wonderland; and standing in front of the fire to warm up after sledding. These were the types of moments I wanted to share with my children and hoped they would pass on to their children—the love of family and friends gathering, and celebrating joy.

Marsha Oliver

The Robson Ranch Singers are rehearsing for their Holiday Concert coming up on Dec. 12 and 13 in the Hermosa Ballroom. The theme is “Home for the Holidays.” What does “Home for the Holidays” mean to you? We asked members of the Robson Ranch Singers what it means to them—we’ve included a few of their responses.

Please mark your calendar and be sure to join us on Dec. 12 and 13 as we celebrate “Home for the Holidays.”