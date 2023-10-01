Pat Sand

The Roving Ranchers enjoyed a private tour of the Hall of Flame Museum in Phoenix on Aug. 21. About 35 Ranchers were greeted at the door of the museum by the museum docents. After dividing into two groups, the docents walked the Ranchers through the museum, sharing details about specific exhibits and telling the group a variety of fire-fighting stories.

The museum was established in 1961 to preserve the history and service of fire fighting. The museum has more than 100 fire trucks on over an acre of exhibit space. Exhibits range from a 1765 fire pumper to current fire trucks and the Granite Mountain Hot Shots’ transport vehicle. There is a special exhibit for 9/11 and the Yarnell firefighters. A mockup of a 1970’s 911 call center features live calls being received by the Phoenix emergency dispatch.

Afterward, the Ranchers met at Four Peaks Brewery for lunch. The group had their own area and tables so everyone could eat together. Some had appetizers while others tried the sandwiches and salads. The food was tasty and the service was prompt even with the large group.

The Ranchers’ next outing is a tour of Luke Air Force Base in October. Join The Roving Ranchers site on www.nextdoor.com or www.facebook.com to ensure you receive notifications about ongoing events.