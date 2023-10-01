Robson Ranch Dance Club 2023–24 Schedule

Mary Jo Albrecht
Nov. 15: Cobwebs
Dec. 6: DJ Christa
Jan. 17 (2024): Robson Ranch Orchestra
Feb. 21: TBD
March 13: TBD
April 10: TBD
Join us in the Hermosa Ballroom for our first dance of the season. Whether you want to listen to good music or dance, the Robson Ranch Dance Club will be offering monthly dances in fall, winter, and spring. Watch for more information on our dances each month in the Robson Ranch Views and the Midweek Scoop.
Doors open at 6 p.m. and music starts at 6:30 p.m.
The entrance fee is $5 for Robson Ranch Dance Club members and $10 for nonmembers. Not a member? If you have not joined or renewed your membership, memberships are available at the door.