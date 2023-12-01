Hello, Holidays! Festive Gourd Club Creations

Doris Betuel

Here in the Gourd Club, it’s been raining snowmen and other fun holiday items. Check out the many seasonal items that have been created recently to bring on the holidays!

is located in Studio 3 at the Creative Arts Center and enjoys an active and creative membership. We are open four days a week and would love to show you how easy it is to get started. We are open Sundays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Mondays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Tuesdays from 1 to 4 p.m., and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. For more information or to sign up for an orientation session, please stop by the studio during our hours. Why not see how much fun you can have?