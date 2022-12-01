Happy Holidays from the Fused Glass Club!

Santa into chimney by Carla Naymik Christmas tray by Dawn Oaks Christmas tray by Diane Kay Reindeer with lights tray by Janet Krummann Snowman on northern lights background by Chris Maloney Three trees tray by Michele Reiser

Our club has seen phenomenal growth this year, and we wish to thank all our members and the interest and support from our community. As we near the end of another great year, our club has almost doubled in size from the start of the year, we have two new kilns, and the interest and fascination with glass fusing from our community has not waned in the least.

We wish all our members, their families, and our community supporters the joy and happiness of the holiday season. Please enjoy some of the creative and fun items that our members have made in the spirit of the holidays. We look forward to another great year ahead and would love to have you join us in learning this special craft. Our club is made up of a diverse group of members from beginners to bonafide glass artists. All are welcome! Please email Doris Betuel at [email protected] if you would like to join us or would like further information.